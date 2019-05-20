Highlights: Astros 3 – White Sox 0 – 5/20/19

Posted 11:46 PM, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:34PM, May 20, 2019

Houston Astros' Tyler White, right, shakes hands with third base coach Gary Pettis after hitting a solo home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jose Ruiz during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros – May 20, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

