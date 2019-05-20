× Couples married at Naper Settlement’s Century Memorial Chapel wanted for July anniversary celebration

Century Memorial Chapel at Naper Settlement in Naperville is celebrating its Golden Anniversary. It has been 50 years since a group of volunteers rescued St.John’s Episcopal Church from demolition and moved it to its current location. To mark the date, Naper Settlement is looking for couples who have gotten married at the chapel. They’ll be invited to a special wedding celebration event Sunday, July 14, 1-4pm, including a group vow renewal ceremony and a photo booth for then and now photos. For more information, visit weddings.napersettlement.org/50th.

