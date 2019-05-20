× Chicago band you should know: Fauvely

The incredible Chicago band Fauvely (Sophie Brochu, Dale Price, Scott Cortez, Dave Piscotti, Chace Wall and Mike Altergott) join Justin on Extension 720 to talk about their new EP, “This is What the Living Do,” how this EP differs from the previous work, how well the arrangements work with Sophie’s voice, the importance of experimentation while creating music, the challenge of replicating the studio recording when performing on stage, their songwriting process, how they have evolved over the years, the history of the dream pop genre and the strength of the Chicago music scene. Fauvely also perform three songs including, “What the Living Do,” “Good News” and “These Dreams of Mine.” You can see Fauvely yourself at the Empty Bottle on May 20th and Sleeping Village on May 26th. Check out other tour dates here.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.