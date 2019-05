× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 5/20/2019

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about Lori Lightfoot’s speech during her mayoral inauguration and the history of Chicago Mayors; the engagement of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost; and much more!

