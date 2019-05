× Audio: Lori Lightfoot’s inauguration as Mayor of Chicago

Listen on-demand as Lori E. Lightfoot takes the Oath of Office and becomes the 56th Mayor of the City of Chicago.

Complete ceremony, including City Council and other city officials (1:24:55):

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3641099/Chicago_Inauguration_5-20-19_2019-05-20-175139.64kmono.mp3

Click to download.