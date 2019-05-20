× A.B. Stoddard on Don McGahn ignoring House subpoena for Mueller docs: “There’s no signs that either side will back down.”

President Trump directed his former White House lawyer Don McGahn to ignore a subpoena from Congress to testify about the President’s alleged obstruction of justice. A.B. Stoddard, associated editor for RealClearPolitics joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlentes to discuss what could happen next if McGahn ignores the subpeona.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3641236/3641236_2019-05-21-005336.64kmono.mp3

