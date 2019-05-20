A.B. Stoddard on Don McGahn ignoring House subpoena for Mueller docs: “There’s no signs that either side will back down.”

Posted 7:46 PM, May 20, 2019, by

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Montoursville, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump directed his former White House lawyer Don McGahn to ignore a subpoena from Congress to testify about the President’s alleged obstruction of justice. A.B. Stoddard, associated editor for RealClearPolitics joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlentes to discuss what could happen next if McGahn ignores the subpeona.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.