WGN Radio Theatre #387: Boston Blackie, The Jack Benny Program & The Cisco Kid

Carl Amari and pinching hitting for Lisa Wolf is WGN Radio news anchor Roger Badesch. Carl and Roger are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for May 18, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Boston Blackie: Wentworth Diamonds” Starring: Dick Kollmar; (04-25-45). Next, we have: “The Jack Benny Program: Jack Hears an Echo” (11-07-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Cisco Kid: Outlaw Brand” Starring: Jack Mather and Harry Lang; (June 1958)

