This is History: US Copyright Law Enacted, Cubs Trade Players in a Doubleheader, Kennedy Reaches the Moon, 40 Years Since the Chicago Crash of American Airlines DC-10

Dave Plier, Dave Schwan and Roger Badesch talk about the US Copyright Law in 1790, the rare moment where the Cubs traded players in the middle of a doubleheader in 1922, the day President Kennedy announced plans to reach the moon, the tragic American Airlines DC-10 crash on takeoff in 1979, the day the World War II Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C. in 2004 and when Oprah aired her final show in 2011.