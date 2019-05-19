× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Amanda Vinicky in for Rick Pearson Full Show 05/19/19

On this edition of The Sunday Spin: Amanda Vinicky talks to Democratic State Rep. Ann Williams of Chicago about the abortion debate brewing nationally and what’s to come as states continue to jump on the bandwagon, the marijuana bill, capital bill, constitutional tax, and state budget.

This week’s spin includes President Trumps remarks on war with Iran, Bill De Blasio and his presidential campaign ad, and Alabama abortion lies.

Next, Newly retired CBS political producer Ed Marshall joins the conversation as he and Amanda discuss his career journey, the state of the industry, and more.

Then, CEO of Fan Dual Matt King joins Amanda in the studio to talk about sports betting and the cause and effects of it if he is legalized.