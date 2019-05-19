The Sunday Spin: Politics with Amanda Vinicky in for Rick Pearson Full Show 05/19/19

Posted 8:52 PM, May 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:51PM, May 19, 2019

Statehouse Reporter for Illinois Public Radio/WUIS Amanda a Vinicky fills in for The Sunday Spin: Politics Rick Pearson. (WGN Radio)

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:  Amanda Vinicky talks to Democratic State Rep. Ann Williams of Chicago about the abortion debate brewing nationally and what’s to come as states continue to jump on the bandwagon, the marijuana bill, capital bill, constitutional tax, and state budget.

This week’s spin includes President Trumps remarks on war with Iran, Bill De Blasio and his presidential campaign ad, and Alabama abortion lies.

Next, Newly retired CBS political producer Ed Marshall joins the conversation as he and Amanda discuss his career journey, the state of the industry, and more.

Then, CEO of Fan Dual Matt King joins Amanda in the studio to talk about sports betting and the cause and effects of it if he is legalized.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.