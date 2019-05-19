× Steve Dale’s Pet World 05/19/19 Full Show: Steve gets his bill passed

Steve Dale is joined by Illinois Senator Donald De Witte and Illinois Director of Humane Society of the United States Marc Ayers via the phone to talk about an important bill.

After a recent story about dogs who were locked in their kennel dying in a house fire, WGN Radio Pet Expert Steve Dale created a bill that protects your pets from eminent danger while locked in their kennel.

The bill was passed in the House of Reps and Senate.

Steve Dale wants your cat videos! If you own a declawed cat, take a video of them walking and send that video to Steve Dale.

For more information check out Steve’s website, www.stevedale.tv