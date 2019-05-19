× Matt Pais talks leaving Tribune and his new book

Former Tribune film beat reporter Matt Pais joins Rick in the studio to talk about his journey into journalism, his next steps after Tribune and his new book of stories, “This Won’t Take Long: 100 very short stories of dangerous relationship, impaired presidents, frustrating jobs and more.”

Matt reads one of the stories from the book titled, ‘Rescue Mission.’

Want to know more about Matt? Check out his website www.mattpais.com. You can connect with him on Twitter! @MattPais