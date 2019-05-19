Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Highlights: Blue Jays 5 – White Sox 2 – 5/19/19
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays – May 19, 2019