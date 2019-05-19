× Hazy IPA, helles lager, and pastry stout beer reviews on “At the Breweries” with Brian Noonan

Hazy IPA, helles lager, and pastry stout beers surprise and delight in-studio with Revolution Brewing’s John Carruthers and Goose Island Brewery’s Jesse Valenciana. Brian learns about the beers as the experts educate and entertain in this edition of “At the Breweries.”



You can catch the final portion of this extended segment by watching this video on Facebook.

About At the Breweries: Every month, J&J join Brian to explore craft beers of a certain variety or theme from a variety of breweries — not just the ones they work for! Hilarious banter ensues when two guys who are passionate about beer join Brian Noonan for some of the best beer banter you’ll ever hear.