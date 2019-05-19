× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | May 19, 2019 | “Elton” Jim Turano fills in for Dean!

“Elton” Jim Turano fills in for Dean for this exciting, jam-packed show! First, “Elton” Jim checks in with Dean, live from London, to see what he’s up to on the other side of the pond. Then, he takes listener’s calls to hear who is pumped for the Game of Thrones finale and who could care less. Mick Kayler of the “Pop Culture Club” chats with “Elton” Jim on the effects of legalizing Marijuana in Illinois, changing their name to the “Pot Culture Club”. Finally, “Elton” Jim talks about the upcoming ABC Live Special of Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons.