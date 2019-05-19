× Brian Noonan Show 5/19/19: Chicago millennial attitudes and “At the Breweries”

Brian welcomes a special guest to discuss millennial attitudes about Chicago and what they mean, just as Lori Lightfoot prepares to take office. He also talks Avengers: Endgame and presents another edition of the monthly beer segment “At the Breweries.”



Brian kicks off the show by talking about Avengers: Endgame. He just saw the film and wonders if 3 weeks is long enough to discuss the film without revealing any spoilers. Cody Gough, Brian’s producer, debates the issue, and plenty of listeners chime in with their opinions as well.

Then, Brian is joined in-studio by Margaret T. Brower, a PhD student in the Department of Political Science at the University of Chicago, where she is also an Urban Fellow. On the day before Chicago’s Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot takes office, Brower discusses the takeaways from a city-based report by GenForward, a nationally representative survey panel of young millennials. The report revealed that one third of Chicago’s young millennials, especially African-American young adults, hope to leave the city one day. You can read the complete report here after hearing a great conversation on what’s in store for Chicago as the city welcomes a new administration.

Brian then returns to his Avengers: Endgame story and explains why the film was so emotionally powerful, all while avoiding spoilers.

To wrap up the show, Revolution Brewing’s John Carruthers and Goose Island Brewery’s Jesse Valenciana join Brian in-studio for another edition of “At the Breweries.” Hazy IPA, helles lager, and pastry stout beers surprise and delight in-studio as the crew educates and entertains in their monthly craft beer conversation.