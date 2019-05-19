× After Hours with Rick Kogan Full Show 05/19/19

Tonight on After Hours with Rick Kogan:

Former Tribune film beat reporter Matt Pais joins Rick in the studio to talk about his journey into journalism, his next steps after Tribune and his new book of stories, “This Won’t Take Long: 100 very short stories of dangerous relationship, impaired presidents, frustrating jobs and more.”

Matt reads one of the stories from the book titled, ‘Rescue Mission.’

Want to know more about Matt? Check out his website www.mattpais.com. You can connect with him on Twitter! @MattPais

Plus, Producer Steve Robinson joins the conversation in the studio to talk about his latest podcast, “Sentenced to Life,” with co-host Kendall Alaimo. Kendall accompanies Steve in the studio.

Want to hear “Sentenced to Life” yourself? You can find full episodes on their website www.sentencedtolifepodcast.com.

You can also find the podcasts on all your favorite platforms!

