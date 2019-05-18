PHOTO: A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago White Sox, in Chicago, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
White Sox Weekly 05/18/19: Rain Delay Theater with Mark Carman and Andy Masur
PHOTO: A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago White Sox, in Chicago, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
From the ballpark, Mark Carman and Andy Masur recap a weeks worth of White Sox news and share interviews with Tim Anderson Ryan Cordell and more. Discussions include the adjustments of Lucas Giolito, and how he has turned this season into a potential breakout year.