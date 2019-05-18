× The Patti Vasquez Show 05.17.19 | Binge and Uncork with Susan Danenberger and it’s Finally Friday with our panel of skeptics

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Patti kicks the show off with Binge and Uncork joined by winemaker Susan Danenberger. What are your favorite thrillers? Listen to what Susan and Patti says deserves your attention.

Be sure to check out Danenberger Family Vineyards

Follow Susan on Twitter and Instagram! @stilettosinthevineyard

It’s Finally Friday! Dave Lundy, Ken Jakubowski, and Erik Elk as the panel of skeptics take on the biggest headline of the week starting with abortion laws. Several states throughout the U.S. have made controversial stands against abortion. Listen to what tonight’s panel has to say about it.

Plus the panel plays “What’s that From?” to give away tickets to Next To Normal being held at the Writers Theater.

Keep the conversation going with Patti on Twitter! @PattiVasquezCHI