Pete & Jane Full Show | 05.18.19

Posted 1:47 PM, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:46PM, May 18, 2019

Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures showing off their Yellow Mugs From Willie Geist

Happy Saturday to all!

Today on the Pete and Jane Show, It’s graduation season!! How much money is the proper amount to give to your child or family member graduating from school?

Also, Willie Geist from the Today’s Show on NBC joins Pete and Jane to talk about  David Letterman’s upcoming appearance this Sunday.

Following, Effie Gountanis from Hellenic American Academy is hosting a golf tournament at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest on Monday, May 20th.

Later, The director of publicity at Hathorne Race Couse Jim Miller, checks in to give his take on last months Kentucky Derby and expectations at today at 2019 Preakness Stakes

To wrap it all up, we talk about germs! Yuck!

