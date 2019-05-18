× OTL #657: City Council committee madness, Let’s get rid of townships, Electric vehicles in Illinois could get more expensive

Mike Stephen talks with ProPublica Illinois reporter Mick Dumke about City Council committee patronage and politics, explores the idea of the state doing away with townships, and discusses the possibility of an increase in taxes on electric vehicles. The local music on this week’s show comes from Warped Wonder.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.