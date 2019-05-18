OTL #657: City Council committee madness, Let’s get rid of townships, Electric vehicles in Illinois could get more expensive

Posted 3:22 PM, May 18, 2019, by

Mike Stephen discusses the possibility of eliminating townships in Illinois.

Mike Stephen talks with ProPublica Illinois reporter Mick Dumke about  City Council committee patronage and politics, explores the idea of the state doing away with townships, and discusses the possibility of an increase in taxes on electric vehicles.  The local music on this week’s show comes from Warped Wonder.   

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.