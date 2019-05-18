× Nocturnal Journal W/ Dave Hoekstra Full Show Podcast 05/18/19

Tonight on Nocturnal Journal:

Dave starts the show with a tribute to late Chicago journalist Pat Colander. Joining him in our Allstate Skyline Studio is former Chicago Reader editor Mike Lenehan, award-winning Chicago journalist and attorney Bonnie McGrath, Pat’s brother and sister Tom Colander and Marian O’Quinn, and her best friend Marilyn Lenti-Joyce.

Keep the conversation going with Mike and Bonnie on Twitter @michaellenehan3 and @bonmcgrath!

Six years after his death, Musician J.J. Cale has a new album “Roll On” coming out. Dave talks to his J.J.’s wife Christine Lakeland Cale and longtime manager Mike Kappus as they discuss what’s to come on this album, J.J.’s legacy and more.

Want more information on J.J. Cale’s new album and more? Check out his website www.jjcale.com.

Plus, Chicago blues legend Lurrie Bell joins the conversation in the studio accompanied by guitarist Dan Carelli for a live performance in our Allstate Performance Studio.

Lurrie’s manager Amberly Stokes gives Dave all the details on Lurrie’s health and his new pearly whites.

Want to know more about Lurrie? You can visit his website www.lurrie.com.

Be sure to go see Lurrie’s pearly whites in person May 22 at Buddy Guy’s Legends located on 700 S. Wabash Chicago, IL or May 30 at Smoke Daddy in Wrigleyville.

Keep the conversation going with Dave on Twitter! @DaveHoekstra66

Listen to the full podcast here: