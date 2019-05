× Musician J.J. Cale and his new album six years post-death

Six years after his death, Musician J.J. Cale has a new album “Roll On” coming out. Dave talks to his J.J.’s wife Christine Lakeland Cale and longtime manager Mike Kappus as they discuss what’s to come on this album, J.J.’s legacy and more.

Want more information on J.J. Cale’s new album and more? Check out his website www.jjcale.com.