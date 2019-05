× Matt Bubala Full Show 5-18-19

This weekend, the Matt Bubala Show brings you the latest news, pep talks and history lessons. We remember famous passings like Grumpy Cat and what it means to be Chicago pissed according to Matt. One of us gets a speeding ticket and Roger talks about driving techniques. At 2 a.m., we talk to Chris Williamson about the mystery of Amelia Earhart. Throughout the show, we also discuss stranger danger and the impact on social media.