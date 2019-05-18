× Hawthorne Race Course Director Jim Miller talks Preakness. What horse will emerge victorious?

The 2019 Preakness Stakes which is the second leg of the American Triple Crown will be held on later this afternoon at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Joining Pete and Jane this morning is the director of Hathorne Race Couse and horse racing expert Jim Miller.

Jim breaks down the crazy finish that happened at the Kentucky Derby and justly if the sewers made the right decision. We also make our predictions on who will win the Preakness, as we view the odds of the horses and get expertise from Jim Miller

