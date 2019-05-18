Great Wolf Lodge – Gurnee | Summer Camp-in Premieres Memorial Day Weekend

For the first-time ever, Great Wolf Lodge will be celebrating a summer camp-in. They’ll be taking the traditional outdoor camping experience and bringing it inside. This summer celebration will begin Memorial Day weekend and run until Labor Day weekend.

This is huge for the Gurnee, IL location! This location will be celebrating it’s first full summer while in business and welcomes all families to help make history while having fun. What kind of fun? Well imagine nonstop pool parties, campfire sing-alongs, dance parties, outdoor yoga, bingo, camp story time and more!

Enjoy breakfast with Wiley the Wolf and his crew and play family challenge games. Also, what’s a camping trip without BBQ and S’mores?

While the lodge is preparing to offer your family an experience like no other, they encourage you to book your trips as soon possible.

“We give you an escape from the busy world of Chicago and really give you a fun family vacation.” Ronald Neumann- The Director of Retail, Attractions and Kids Experience

