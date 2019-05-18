× Live in-studio performance from Chicago blues legend Lurrie Bell

Chicago blues legend Lurrie Bell joins the conversation in the studio accompanied by guitarist Dan Carelli for a live performance in our performance studio.

Lurrie’s manager Amberly Stokes gives Dave all the details on Lurrie’s health and his new pearly whites.

Want to know more about Lurrie? You can visit his website www.lurrie.com.

Be sure to go see Lurrie’s pearly whites in person May 22 at Buddy Guy’s Legends located on 700 S. Wabash or May 30 at Smoke Daddy in Wrigleyville.

Find out more about health and the Blues Foundation at blues.org.