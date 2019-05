× Approach To Living Your Best Life | 05.18.19

It’s Mental Health Awareness Month!

On this episode of Saturday Night Special with Amy Guth, Amy talks about the importance of mind and body positivity, and how social media plays a role in the way we perceive ourselves in today’s society.

Then, Roberta Jenero, (RDN), joins in studio to talk about balancing your diet and feeling your best before you try to lose weight.

