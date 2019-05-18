× A Tribute to journalist Pat Colander

WGN Radio Host Dave Hoekstra starts the show with a tribute to late Chicago journalist Pat Colander. Joining him in our Allstate Skyline Studio is former Chicago Reader editor Mike Lenehan, award-winning Chicago journalist and attorney Bonnie McGrath, Pat’s brother and sister Tom Colander and Marian O’Quinn, and her best friend Marilyn Lenti-Joyce.

