A Tribute to journalist Pat Colander

Posted 11:31 PM, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:33PM, May 18, 2019

Marilyn Lenti-Joyce. Dave Hoekstra, Tom Colander, Bonnie McGrath. Christine Lakeland

WGN Radio Host Dave Hoekstra starts the show with a tribute to late Chicago journalist Pat Colander. Joining him in our Allstate Skyline Studio is former Chicago Reader editor Mike Lenehan, award-winning Chicago journalist and attorney Bonnie McGrath, Pat’s brother and sister Tom Colander and Marian O’Quinn, and her best friend Marilyn Lenti-Joyce.

