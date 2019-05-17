× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/17/19: Class Action Lawsuit Against Apple, Workplace Innovation, & IL Marijuana Bill Slows

The prices on the Apple app store might be adjusting in the near future because Andrea Hanis explained the class action lawsuit against Apple to Steve Bertrand and hes surprised about the kind of support that the case is receiving. Tom Gimbel is wondering what spurs innovation in the workplace, while Meghan Harte is trying to better developments in underappreciated neighborhoods, and John Pletz is following up on his story from last week on why the marijuana bill is being slowed up down in Springfield.