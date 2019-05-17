Wine and chocolate are on the menu of activities this weekend along with a bunch of outdoor activities. So keep your fingers crossed that the weather cooperates. But, as Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid traffic delays wherever your plans take you.
Video: Weekend Warning – With wine and chocolate
-
Video: Weekend Warning – with a glowing orb in the sky
-
Video: Weekend Warning – On a treadmill
-
Video: Weekend Warning for the final weekend of March
-
Video: Weekend Warning – for Mother’s Day Weekend
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Easter Weekend Edition
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – White Sox Home Opener Edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Star Wars Celebration edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Shamrock Shuffle Edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Big Game Edition
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – On Ice
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Warm enough to enjoy the cold
-
Video: Weekend Warning – There’s more snow in the forecast edition