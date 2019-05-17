Video: Weekend Warning – With wine and chocolate

Posted 2:38 PM, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 02:37PM, May 17, 2019

Wine and chocolate are on the menu of activities this weekend along with a bunch of outdoor activities. So keep your fingers crossed that the weather cooperates. But, as Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid traffic delays wherever your plans take you.

