× The Top Five@5 (05/17/19): Mayor Emanuel’s exit interview explores the perils of governing, Proco “Joe” Moreno is accused of defamation, David Letterman doesn’t like President Trump, Halle Berry reveals her worst movie, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, May 17th, 2019:

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s exit interview with Fox Chicago’s Mike Flannery offered some insight into the pitfalls of governing. A woman is suing Alderman Proco “Joe” Moreno for defamation after he’s been charged for filing a false police report. David Letterman sits down with NBC’s Willie Geist to discuss his life and politics after late night television. Justin Bieber releases new music after a four-year hiatus, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3640602/3640602_2019-05-17-235502.64kmono.mp3

