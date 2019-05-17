× The Patti Vasquez Show: 5G is now available in Chicago, Theater Thursday and more

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Verizon’s Andy Choi joins us in the studio to talk tech. Verizon now has two phones available on their 5G network! The Galazy S10 is now available to Chicago and Minneapolis as the first phone out with access to a 5G network without additional attachments. Plus, we play a game on cyber breaches.

It’s Theater Thursday! Post Tribune columnist Philip Potempa and his intern Jack joins us in our Allstate Skyline Studios to tell us all about the Writer’s Theater play, Next to Normal. Next to Normal began playing earlier this month May 8 and will continue to until June 16.

Want to know more about Next to Normal, check out all the details on here on the Writer’s Theater’s website.

Prefer Shakespeare? The Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier gets ready for Hamlet playing through June 9 at the CST Courtyard Theater. Want more information? You can find where to get your tickets and more here!

Emmy Award Winning Writer and Tonight Show Comedian Mike Dugan joins the conversation as he tells us more about his play, Men Fake Foreplay, that focuses on male identity in a “boys will be boys world.” Men Fake Foreplay will be playing at Stage773 for an additional three weeks through May 26.

Want to know more? Check out more details on Men Fake Foreplay and tickets here!

