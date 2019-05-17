The Opening Bell 5/17/19: What Should Investors Do As The Trade War Continues On?

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Aside from a few stocks that shook things up on  Wall Street this week, there wasn’t much economic data that guided the direction of the markets. Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) broke down the performance this week as traders look to bounce back from the 2%-3% drop on Monday and the trade war continues to develop. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Editor at Skift.com) explained what was behind the supposed effort from Delta Airlines trying to diminish employee unionization efforts.

 

