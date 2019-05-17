× The Mars Volta “De-Loused in the Comatorium” VS. 2 Dudes 1 Disc

We’re Back!! A new name, same host and a new set of albums! On Episode #1 of 2 Dudes 1 Disc, host Mike Heidemann is joined by the encyclopedic minds of Conor Cornelius and Tom Hush of the podcast, No Coast Cinema. Together they dive straight in to one of the more influential prog-rock (can we call it that?) albums of the last 20 years with The Mars Volta ‘De-Loused In The Comatorium’. Listen in as Conor Cornelius and Tom Hush share their personal stories surrounding The Mars Volta as well as the most intricate details of ‘De-loused’ that this podcast host has ever heard…Enjoy!

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here And Comment Below!



