The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.17.19: Chicago dialect is sexy, Before the Butcher, Michael Pollan on psychedelics in midlife
John Williams invites Justin Kaufmann of the esteemed “Extension 720” to read Shakespeare quotes in a strong Chicago dialect after it was voted fifth sexiest American dialect. Then, Before the Butcher Founder Danny O’Malley stops into the studio to display delicious meatless burgers to John, who gives you his review. Listeners chime in with their questions about the plant-based products. How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence Author Michael Pollan then responds to that interview, also as the author of Cooked: A Natural History of Transformation. He describes his midlife introduction to psychedelics. Finally, John, Elif and Lauren have Fun Stuff To Do This Weekend and Bright Side of Life.