It’s a jam packed Friday! Today Steve Cochran welcomes his old friend Stedman Graham to chat about his new book on leadership and if Oprah still asks about him. To take a look at the upcoming NBA draft we bring on our kid basketball expert Conor Gibbs to share his possible picks for the Chicago Bulls. Then, it’s another exciting episode of ‘Moron Entertainment’ with Dean Richards who is about to take leave for London!