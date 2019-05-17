Stedman Graham: “Take charge of your own economy“

Posted 10:48 AM, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:50AM, May 17, 2019

Oprah Winfrey, left, and Stedman Graham arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Take charge of your own economy“ states Stedman Graham about how to take full advantage of ones life.  He joins The Steve Cochran Show to discuss his new book “Identity Leadership”, his connection to Chicago and of course his famous life-partner Oprah Winfrey. 

