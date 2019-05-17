Oprah Winfrey, left, and Stedman Graham arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Stedman Graham: “Take charge of your own economy“
“Take charge of your own economy“ states Stedman Graham about how to take full advantage of ones life. He joins The Steve Cochran Show to discuss his new book “Identity Leadership”, his connection to Chicago and of course his famous life-partner Oprah Winfrey.