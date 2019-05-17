Listen: City of Chicago inauguration ceremony featuring new mayor Lori Lightfoot

Roe Conn Full Show (5/17/19): The risks foreign influence has on 5G technology, LIVE music, and more…

Posted 9:21 PM, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32AM, May 20, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, May 17th, 2019:
Former FBI Agent/Chair of the House Intel Committee Mike Rogers talks about the risks associated with 5G cellular development in the U.S., Aviva’s Susan Schmidt looks at trade relations between the U.S., Mexico, & Canada, Fox32’s Mike Flannery previews Lori Lightfoot’s inauguration as mayor of Chicago, the Top Five@5 features David Letterman at his best, Uncle Nearest whiskey rolls out the Canarble Wagon, and hammered dulcimer star Ted Yoder performs.

