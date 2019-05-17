MVPP: Inspiring teen loses over 100 pounds by walking to school everyday

Posted 10:47 AM, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:50AM, May 17, 2019

Michael Watson

Our MVPP of the day is an inspiring individual who took it upon himself to change his perspective on life and on weight.  Michael Watson, the 6 foot 4 inch teen weighed 335 pounds and was often bullied.  He decided to make a change.  By walking to school every day and changing his eating habits he dropped over 115 pounds and now inspires kids at his school and across the nation. 

