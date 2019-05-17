Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-17-19: “Mayor Emanuel has done more media appearances in the last week that you’d think he was Jim Peterik putting out a greatest hits.”

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Mayor Emanuel making the media rounds on his last day in office, the college board making a big change to the SAT, Illinois police going undercover to cut down on speeding in construction zones, the Cubs losing to the Reds before heading to D.C for a weekend series, the Sox taking the first game of their series against the Blue Jays and the Golden State Warriors doing what they do best…win in playoff games.

