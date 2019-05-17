“How to Change Your Mind” Author Michael Pollan: Drugs reminded him that “Love is really important”

American author Michael Pollan gestures while speaking during a working session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Friday Jan. 25, 2008. Buoyed by a burst of optimism from Bill Gates, business and government leaders attending the World Economic Forum were set Friday to hear more about positive things they can do after two days of confronting fears. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

How to Change Your Mind Author Michael Pollan joins John Williams to talk about his mid-life discovery of psychedelics. And, he gives John and Steve advice on consuming meatless products, in response to the earlier Before the Butcher segment; Michael also writes Cooked: A Natural History of Transformation.

