Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: May 17, 2019

Posted 12:18 PM, May 17, 2019, by
Google, Trends, 2019, Doris Day, Tim Conway, Carol Burnett, Actress, Singer, NBA, NBA Draft, New Orleans, Pelicans, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, New York Knicks, Knicks, Los Angeles, Lakers, Laker Nation, Sports, Basketball, Duke, Mick Jagger, Rolling Stone, Heart Surgery, Sir Michael Phillip Jagger, Claude Monet, David Hockney, Haystack, New York Auction, Jeff Koons Rabbit, Sculpture, Hershey’s Bar, Chocolate, Emoji, Impressionist Work, Art

Google (Photo Courtesy of Google)

Google Trends Expert, Aryn Sanderson speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

Top YouTube Video of The Week: We Teach Our Dad INTERNET SLANG – Merrell Twins

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.