Congratulations, Ryan Burrow!

Posted 12:56 PM, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:55PM, May 17, 2019

Congratulations to our Ryan Burrow, winner of a Peter Lisagor Award from the Chicago Headline Club, the largest chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He won for his report Soccer in America.

