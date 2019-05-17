× Cochran Show Chicago Bulls youth correspondent Conor Gibbs on the Bulls drafting 7th and the NBA Finals

Conor Gibbs is the Steve Cochran Show NBA correspondent for the 2018-19 season. Conor is a 5th grater at St. Clement and he’s an avid sports nut. Conor thinks the Bulls should take Jarrett Culver from Texas Tech. He thinks Zion will go to the Pelicans and he doesn’t think the Bulls are totally in trouble because Steph Curry was the number 7 pick in his draft. Conor thinks the NBA Finals will be Bucks vs Warriors. Conor plans to attend Notre Dame basketball camp later this summer.