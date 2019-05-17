× Charles Tillman on his trek across Lake Michigan: “I hope it goes so smooth”

Bill and Wendy speak to former Bears cornerback star Charles “Peanut” Tillman! Charles is putting his fear of water aside to raise money for childhood cancer research by rowing across Lake Michigan this summer with his friend Jacob Beckley.

The “Row4Kids” will likely take place in August, depending on the weather forecast. In the meantime, Tillman and Beckley are looking for corporate sponsors and individual donations. For more information, visit Row4Kids and The Beckley Foundation.

