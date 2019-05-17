× Canada, U.S. reach deal to lift steel and aluminum tariffs: Susan Schmidt explains what this means for the economy.

The United States has reached a deal to lift steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico, removing one key obstacle to passing updates to the North American Free Trade Agreement. Susan Schmidt, Head of U.S. Equities at Aviva Investors joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss what this means for the economy.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3640590/3640590_2019-05-17-231230.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!