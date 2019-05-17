Canada, U.S. reach deal to lift steel and aluminum tariffs: Susan Schmidt explains what this means for the economy.

Posted 6:30 PM, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:27PM, May 17, 2019

In this May 9, 2019 photo, steel rods produced at the Gerdau Ameristeel mill in St. Paul, Minn. await shipment. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The United States has reached a deal to lift steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico, removing one key obstacle to passing updates to the North American Free Trade Agreement. Susan Schmidt, Head of U.S. Equities at Aviva Investors joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss what this means for the economy.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.