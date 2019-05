× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 5.17.19: Sexiest accents in America

Today on the bonus hour, Bill explains Wendy the difference between single-camera vs. multi-camera TV sitcoms. And, the sexiest — and least sexy — accents in the United States have been ranked. Bill and Wendy read off the magic list.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.