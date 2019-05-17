This image released by HBO shows Kristofer Hivju, from left, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a scene from "Game of Thrones." fans got a taste of the modern world when eagle-eyed viewers spotted a takeout coffee cup on the table during a celebration in which the actors drank from goblets and horns. The characters Daenerys and Jon did not react to the out of place cup in Sunday’s episode. Many viewers complained the show should have caught the gaffe, which turned into an enduring meme on Monday.(Helen Sloan/HBO via AP)
Alexander Zalben: The ‘Game of Thrones’ is finally coming to an end
This image released by HBO shows Kristofer Hivju, from left, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a scene from "Game of Thrones." fans got a taste of the modern world when eagle-eyed viewers spotted a takeout coffee cup on the table during a celebration in which the actors drank from goblets and horns. The characters Daenerys and Jon did not react to the out of place cup in Sunday’s episode. Many viewers complained the show should have caught the gaffe, which turned into an enduring meme on Monday.(Helen Sloan/HBO via AP)
Managing editor of Decider.com Alexander Zalben joins the Bill and Wendy show. They talk about if the ‘Game of Thrones’ series finale will live up to the hype, the highlights of TV Upfront Week in New York, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ series finale, and much more.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.