× Alexander Zalben: The ‘Game of Thrones’ is finally coming to an end

Managing editor of Decider.com Alexander Zalben joins the Bill and Wendy show. They talk about if the ‘Game of Thrones’ series finale will live up to the hype, the highlights of TV Upfront Week in New York, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ series finale, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.