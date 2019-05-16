× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/16/19: The Breaking Point with Facebook, Handshake Deals, & Uber in The Post Office

What is the breaking point with Facebook? Steve Bertrand discussed the boiling put of social media regulations with Ian Sherr to sort through what would, should, or could be done to the future of social media, in order to protect the users. Bill Geiger checked in to explain the different ways to form income during retirement, Philippe Weiss is reanalyzing the age-old ways of building business deals off a handshake, and Amy Guth is sharing the latest on the renovations going on within the Old Post Office that is attracting big name tenants.