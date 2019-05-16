× David Hochberg: What you need to know about credit repair companies

David Hochberg, Vice President of Lending of Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial joins Bill and Wendy in-studio. David talks about interest rates vs. closing costs, how to repair bad credit, and he explains how listeners can enter their chance to win Team Hochberg’s Free Mortgage Payment Sweepstakes.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.